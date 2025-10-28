Counterfeit vapes found stashed behind secret wall in Doncaster shop in raid

Thousands of counterfeit vapes and cigarettes have been seized in raids across South Yorkshire – with officers finding goods stashed behind a secret wall in one Doncaster shop.

Led by South Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit and Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Team, alongside colleagues from Barnsley Council and Doncaster Council Trading Standards and Home Office Immigration and Enforcement, the operation was focused on businesses in Barnsley and Doncaster.

It followed two days of action earlier this month in Rotherham and Sheffield.

This work is part of Operation Machinize, the ongoing National Crime Agency-coordinated operation to tackle money laundering and criminal use of cash-intensive high street businesses.

On Wednesday (22 October) morning, teams visited two premises in Doncaster city centre and found a hidden concealment within a shop wall.

This 'hide' contained hundreds of packets of counterfeit cigarettes.

At the address, two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Joe Hackworthy said: "This partnership operation has led to thousands of potentially harmful counterfeit goods seized - reaffirming our commitment to ensure the safety of our local communities.

"This operation was not only about targeting businesses used as covers for criminality, but showing legitimate businesses that we are taking action against those who are selling counterfeit products."

A business in Grimethorpe was visited by officers on 15 October and almost 1,500 illegal vapes and over 1,100 packets of counterfeit cigarettes were discovered on the premises. These have been seized by Trading Standards colleagues.

DI Joe Hackworthy added: "A number of people have been arrested during this operation for a range of offences.

"The owners of these shops that knowingly employ or exploit people who are working illegally will also face hefty fines, which in some cases can be over £100,000.

"The success of this operation is down to a partnership-led approach. We share valuable intelligence with one another and it allows for days of action allowing us to focus on issues that affect our local communities."

If you see something that is not quite right, people are being urged to report it to police, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to police directly and wish to stay anonymous.

Tell police what you know – call 101 or go through the suspicious activity online portal. If you don’t feel comfortable contacting police directly, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers on www.Crimestoppers-uk.org