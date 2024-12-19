Counterfeit perfumes seized from sellers in Doncaster city centre
A spokesperson said: “With the help of our extensive CCTV network across the city centre, our enforcement officers recently stopped two people believed to be selling counterfeit perfume and after shave from carrier bags in the city centre.
"The goods have been seized but please be vigilant if you are approached by people on the street trying to sell products which may not be genuine.
“There are telltale signs such as obvious counterfeit pricing and substandard packaging. Fake products are risky because they are not tested to safety standards and may contain harmful ingredients so, please do not buy them as gifts.
“If you come across something that doesn’t ‘smell right you can report it.”
You can report HERE
The spokesperson added: “Public reporting helps the council and police to clamp down on this activity and make Doncaster city centre a safer place.”