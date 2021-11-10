Councillors pledge support for residents following 'horrifying' Doncaster firework attack

More than 70 rockets were deliberately fired towards Lonsdale House in Intake last Thursday night, with yobs lauging as the projectiles exploded in balls of flames against windows.

Police say they have so far been unable to trace those responsible, the group having dispersed by the time officers arrived.

Now local councillors for the area have pledged they will do their bit to support those impacted by the attack.

Lonsdale House in Intake was bombarded with dozens of fireworks.

Coun Daniel Barwell, Labour councillor for Wheatley Hills and Intake said: "It was horrifying seeing the video circulating of fireworks being fired directly at the flats in Intake last week with no regard to the wellbeing of the residents and loved pets inside.

“I couldn't even imagine what they went through that night.

“Local councillors have asked St Leger Homes, the owner of the flats, to offer support to the residents and we are helping South Yorkshire Police with their investigations.

"If you have any further information no matter how small, please get in touch with the police either via 101, through their online reporting system or through crime stoppers to report anonymously."

Footage widely circulated online shows a man clutching a box of fireworks and pointing them towards the block of flats on Shaftesbury Avenue.