Cops stop 10-year-old boy riding illegally around Doncaster park on off-road bike

South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team recently stopped a 10-year-old boy riding an off-road bike illegally around a park in Doncaster.

Officers regularly carry out proactive patrols in areas where they have received a number of reports of off-road bikes, and earlier this month, a similar operation was conducted by Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and the dedicated Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team (MARCT).

During a patrol of Highfields Country Park in Woodlands, two MARCT officers received a report of two youths on an off-road bike near the lake.

The officers stopped the bike and spoke to a 10-year-old boy, who was with another young child, and no parents, riding the vehicle, with the bike then seized by the two officers.

Inspector Kieran Frain said: "It is illegal to ride off-road bikes in public parks and these vehicles pose a significant danger not only to the rider and the passenger but also to innocent members of the public going about their daily business.

"In this instance, the young boy got very emotional and didn't understand the dangers around his actions. He didn't believe he was doing anything wrong and immediately rang his dad for help.

"I would urge everyone to make themselves aware of where you can ride off-road bikes. This includes private land with the landowner's permission and designed off-road tracks, but we would also urge people to drive safely and responsibly so they are not putting themselves or others at risk of harm.

"If you are a parent and you are purchasing one of these bikes for your children, you need to remember the laws around where they can be legally used. If you break the law, we will take action.

"It is important too to point out to parents that these children are not qualified or insured to ride the vehicles. This makes them even more vulnerable to being involved in a collision.

"Those collisions can lead to life-changing injuries and even fatalities. This year in South Yorkshire alone there has been 25 fatalities on our roads. Thirty-two per cent of these fatalities have been to riders of motorcycles or electrically assisted pedal cycles. Don't take that risk.

"As always, we really value the public's support and cooperation in helping us tackle off-road bikes and I would encourage anyone with concerns about this type of anti-social behaviour in their area to please contact us so we can seize more vehicles and take appropriate action."

Doncaster North NPT Inspector Sebastian Dent said: "We recognise and understand residents' concerns and frustrations around off-road bikes and that is why we regularly carry out these proactive patrols and operations to clamp down on the issue.

"Everyone should be allowed to enjoy our local parks and fields this summer without the fear of being injured or confronted by off-road bikes.

"They are noisy, dangerous and leave a trail of destruction in their wake, with these vehicles known to be damaging Highfields Country Park and other beauty spots in our area.

“It’s a crime we will not tolerate, and we will continue to pursue those committing this reckless anti-social behaviour in our communities."

After being spoken to by officers, the boy riding the bike was issued with a warning.

When reporting information around off-road bikes, please include as much information as possible, including the times, dates and locations of where the bikes are being ridden, descriptions of the riders and the bikes, and where these bikes are being stored.

You can report your concerns and any information about off-road bikes on 101 or reporting via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information around the laws regarding where you can safely and legally use off-road bikes and e-scooters, visit the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/vehicle-nuisance-involving-cars-bikes-and-mopeds/.