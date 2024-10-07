Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Team recently found this stolen vehicle which is believed to be linked to a number of suspicious incidents across three counties.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle, which is believed to be cloned, was stolen from an address in another force area was located and recovered in Stainforth early Tuesday morning - the vehicle has been linked to a number of suspicious incidents over the past few days in South Yorkshire, Humberside and Nottinghamshire.

Car cloning, or vehicle identify theft, happens when a car’s identity is stolen or copied to commit crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We know that cloned vehicles are being used to commit crime - please keep continuing suspicious vehicles either by using the 101 telephone service or by sending an email to [email protected]”