Cops find stolen vehicle linked to number of suspicious incidents across three counties
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The vehicle, which is believed to be cloned, was stolen from an address in another force area was located and recovered in Stainforth early Tuesday morning - the vehicle has been linked to a number of suspicious incidents over the past few days in South Yorkshire, Humberside and Nottinghamshire.
Car cloning, or vehicle identify theft, happens when a car’s identity is stolen or copied to commit crime.
A police spokesman said: “We know that cloned vehicles are being used to commit crime - please keep continuing suspicious vehicles either by using the 101 telephone service or by sending an email to [email protected]”