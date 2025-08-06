Convicted sex offender on the run from the police

Police are appealing for your help to find wanted man Stuart Webster.

Webster, aged 42, who is originally from the Grimsby area of Humberside, was jailed for 10 years and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life in 2015 following two sexual offences.

He is now wanted in connection with a report that he has failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register.

Webster has links to the whole of the South Yorkshire area, Humberside and Lincolnshire. He is aware he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers.

Can you help police find wanted man Stuart Webster?

Extensive efforts have been made to trace him, and officers now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Webster recently or knows where he may be staying.

He is described as a white man of medium/stocky build, 6ft tall with very short brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to often wear sunglasses.

If you see Webster, please do not approach him and instead call 999. If you have any information on where he might be, you can provide information via 101 or online quoting investigation number 14/126361/25.

You can access the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org