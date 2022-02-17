Paul Robson absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Monday, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

But Lincolnshire Police confirmed he was arrested earlier today.

A spokesman said: “We are pleased to report that Paul Robson has been arrested. He was found and arrested in the Skegness area at 9:27am. He remains in police custody.”

East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “We are pleased to report that we have arrested Paul Robson. We are grateful to members of the public for their help and support in sharing our appeals and we’d also like to give thanks to everyone who have called in with potential sightings of him.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to partner agencies and our officers for working tirelessly to apprehend Robson.”