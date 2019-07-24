Concerns grow for welfare of missing Doncaster 14-year-old
Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old Doncaster girl who has not been seen for three days.
Abbie-Lea Bolshaw was last seen in the Asda supermarket on High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster (CCTV stills are shown) at around 2.20pm on Sunday, July 21.
She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a green puffer jacket, dirty white trainers and was wearing a wig that is grey with dark roots.
There is a possibility that she may have removed her wig – if so, she will have short grey hair underneath.
Officers have provided a further photograph of Abbie-Lea without her wig, though please note she no longer has long blonde hair.
Abbie-Lea has connections to the Manchester and Lancaster areas, and may be travelling using trains. Police believe Abbie-Lea may have travelled into the Cumbria area after going missing.
Have you seen Abbie-Lea? Do you have any information about her whereabouts? Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 536 of 21 July 2019.