Concerns grow for welfare of missing Doncaster 14-year-old

Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old Doncaster girl who has not been seen for three days.

By Dan Hayes
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 14:31

Abbie-Lea Bolshaw was last seen in the Asda supermarket on High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster (CCTV stills are shown) at around 2.20pm on Sunday, July 21.

She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a green puffer jacket, dirty white trainers and was wearing a wig that is grey with dark roots.

There is a possibility that she may have removed her wig – if so, she will have short grey hair underneath.

Officers have provided a further photograph of Abbie-Lea without her wig, though please note she no longer has long blonde hair.

Abbie-Lea has connections to the Manchester and Lancaster areas, and may be travelling using trains. Police believe Abbie-Lea may have travelled into the Cumbria area after going missing.

Have you seen Abbie-Lea? Do you have any information about her whereabouts? Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 536 of 21 July 2019.

Abbie-Lea Bolshaw.