Concerns grow for missing Rotherham man
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a Rotherham man who has been missing for a week.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 12:29
Scott Downs, 37, was last seen at around 10am on Saturday, August 31 and concerns are growing for his welfare.
He is 5’11, of slim build and currently thought to have a beard.
Read More
Read MoreVandals target Sheffield buses for FOURTH night running, as services are again disrupted
He also has a tattoo on the back of his neck and was last seen wearing a black cardigan and jeans.
Scott is originally from Dinnington and still has strong links to that area.
If you have seen Scott, or know where he is, please contact 101 quoting incident number 717 of 2 September.