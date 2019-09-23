Concern for missing woman last seen in bar on night out in Doncaster
A police search has been mounted for a Rotherham woman last seen in a bar on a night out in Doncaster.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 13:50 pm
Kate Charnock has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning. The 28-year-old, from Sunnyside, Rotherham, was last seen in Yates bar on Hall Gate in Doncaster town centre at around 1am yesterday. She is white, around 5ft 8ins tall and has blonde hair.
Kate was last seen wearing a black and white leopard print dress.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 381 of September 22.