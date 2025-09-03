"Cobwebs" car found in Doncaster street on expired insurance, police say

Police in Doncaster have issued a warning to drivers after a car apparently found abandoned and covered in “cobwebs” in the city was found to be on an expired insurance policy.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team revealed details on the incident in a recent round-up of their activities.

A spokesperson said: “In Doncaster we spotted this Vauxhall, the tyres looked a little flat, there was no rear windscreen wiper and the cobwebs said it had either not moved for while or wasn't well looked after.

"On checking it, there was no insurance, after a little searching on the driver’s phone we established that it had been on a temporary policy.

Police took action after discovering the car in Doncaster.

"Unfortunately as the name suggests it was temporary and had run out.

"Remember if your using temp cover its temporary.”

You can report vehicle crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.