Class A drugs worth thousands of pounds seized in Doncaster

Thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs have been seized in a Doncaster town as part an ongoing clampdown on organised crime and gangs.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster’s Fortify team carried out a raid in Mexborough earlier today and recovered the drugs.

Det Insp Steve Smith.

A 30-year-old woman was interviewed voluntarily and has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

READ MORE: Fans’ group to work on creating better links between South Yorkshire Police and football supporters

Det Insp Steve Smith, who heads up the Fortify team, said: “Over the last few weeks you’ll see that we have really ramped up our efforts in Mexborough as we continue to eradicate organised crime in the area.

“We’ve been carrying out warrants, stop and searches and working closely with key contacts within the community to direct our activity.

READ MORE: The 18 Sheffield care homes that require improvement, according to the CQC

“Let me be clear – this activity is not a one-off effort, it will continue over the coming weeks and months to ensure that Mexborough is a safer and nicer place to be.

“Communities need to feel safe where they live and we are doing everything we can to ensure that happens and those involved in antisocial behaviour, drugs and firearm related crimes are removed from the streets and placed behind bars.”

READ MORE: Solidarity walk to be held in Sheffield suburb where former councillor’s home was shot at as part of Easter weekend crime spree

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.