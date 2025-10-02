Class A drugs and imitation firearm seized in Doncaster house raid

Class A drugs and an imitation firearm have been seized by police after a raid on a Doncaster house.

During the warrant, carried out in the Denaby area, officers recovered both Class A and Class B drugs, as well as an imitation firearm.

A potential offensive weapon was also located at the property and the investigation is ongoing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are also currently working through various intelligence and targeting other addresses in the Conisbrough and Denaby area, to continue to keep your neighbourhoods as safe as possible.

“If you have any information or intelligence which you think may be of value, please do not hesitate to report this through calling 101 (non-emergency number) or via the online portal.”

You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.