Clampdown on off-road bikes and vehicle crime continues in Doncaster with two targeted operations

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) are continuing to clampdown on off-road bikes and vehicle crime as they worked alongside the Roads Policing Group (RPG) officers and Motorcycle And Rural Crime Team (MARCT) during two separate operations.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the summer, the RPG team have been working alongside neighbourhood policing teams across South Yorkshire as part of the Fatal 4 campaign.

This month-long operation focuses on four leading contributory factors in serious and fatal collisions; speeding, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and not wearing a seatbelt, or having a correctly fitted car seat for your child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their week in Doncaster, they worked alongside officers from the East NPT to pursue a vehicle which had failed to stop. This vehicle was eventually recovered and found to have been driving on false plates.

This car was being driven dangerously on false plates.

The NPT also worked alongside MARCT to target nuisance and dangerous off-road bikes and e-scooters as well as those committing wildlife crime.

It saw them recover an e-scooter in Dunscroft, which was being driven without insurance, and two stolen motorbikes from Thorne and Sandall Beat Woods.

Every day, the team work hard to gather more intelligence on off-road bikes, with this information then used to coordinate patrols in hotspot areas and take enforcement action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They utilise a mixture of overt and covert patrols as well as a drone which enables them to track offenders when they try to evade officers by moving into more rural and wooded areas.

Doncaster East NPT joined forces with the dedicated Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team for an operation.

East NPT Sergeant Simon Lovell said: "Off-road bikes remains one of our top priorities. We recognise the harm and damage they cause to our local communities and I want to assure you that we are acting on the information you provide to us.

"Please continue to report incidents to us and provide as much information as possible. This includes a time, date and specific location, names of any known offenders and/or details of the riders, including what they are wearing, colour of their helmets and physical descriptions.

"We would also ask people to tell us specific details about the bikes as well, including make, model, number plate and colour, for example, and if it is safe to do so, please send through a picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also keen to hear where these bikes are being stored."

These stolen motorbikes were seized.

To report off-road bikes, please contact the police on 101, with as much information as possible or contact them online via the South Yorkshire Police website at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Please click ‘report antisocial behaviour’ and click through to report ‘vehicles’ followed by ‘speeding or antisocial vehicle use’.

If a crime is in progress or a person’s life is at risk you must always call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to report information to the police but wish to remain anonymous, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on freephone number 0800 555 111 or visit the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A spokesman said: “No one will know you have contacted them and your details will remain confidential.”