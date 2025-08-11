Clampdown on Doncaster nuisance bikers goes on as police seize more vehicles

Police in Doncaster are continuing to wage war on nuisance bikers in Doncaster, seizing more vehicles in their latest clampdown.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group officers and Motorcycle And Rural Crime Team officers during two separate recent operations.

It saw them recover an e-scooter in Dunscroft - which was being driven without insurance – and two stolen motorbikes from Thorne and Sandall Beat Woods.

A spokesperson said: “Every day, the team work hard to gather more intelligence on off-road bikes, with this information then used to co-ordinate patrols in hotspot areas and take enforcement action.

“They utilise a mixture of overt and covert patrols as well as a drone which enables them to track offenders when they try to evade officers by moving into more rural and wooded areas.”

East NPT Sergeant Simon Lovell said: "Off-road bikes remains one of our top priorities. We recognise the harm and damage they cause to our local communities and I want to assure you that we are acting on the information you provide to us.

"Please continue to report incidents to us and provide as much information as possible. This includes a time, date and specific location, names of any known offenders and/or details of the riders, including what they are wearing, colour of their helmets and physical descriptions.

"We would also ask people to tell us specific details about the bikes as well, including make, model, number plate and colour, for example, and if it is safe to do so, please send through a picture.

"We are also keen to hear where these bikes are being stored."

To report off-road bikes, please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, with as much information as possible or contact the force online via the South Yorkshire Police website which can be found here https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

In an emergency, you should always call police on 999.

Alternatively, if you want to pass on information without leaving your details, contact indepenent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report any infomation completely anonymously.