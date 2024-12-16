City centre police cabin opens with officers on hand every day to offer assistance, support and crime prevention advice in the run up to Christmas
Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Christmas cabin is now up and running in the city centre, with officers on hand every day to offer assistance, support and crime prevention advice in the run up to Christmas.
A spokesman said: “Our city centre-based neighbourhood officers love being out and about in the city centre speaking to members of the public and engaging with them, so if you spot our cabin, which is at the clock corner on St Sepulchre Gate, make sure you come and say hello.
"We're working with City of Doncaster Council as part of their Safer Doncaster campaign, with the authority pledging to spend £1m on new safety measures to help keep you safe in the city centre.
“Find more about the work we're doing with the council on our website https://orlo.uk/LBZDP.”