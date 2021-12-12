Christmas drunk driving campaign aims to take drunk drivers off the streets of Doncaster
Police stopped 25 vehicles including a man driving with a provisional licence and a man just under the legal drinking limit.
The Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out checking vehicles on Thorne Road today (December 12) as part of the Christmas drunk driving campaign.
They said: “One of the first cars we stopped, a Chrysler Ypsilon, was being driven by a man who only has a provisional licence.
"Unbelievably, this was the first time he’d ever driven illegally apparently.
"He must think we’ve just fallen off a Christmas Tree.
"His car was seized, and he has been reported to court for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
"The man driving the next car we stopped, a Ford Focus, failed the roadside breath test and was arrested.
"Luckily for him he blew just under the limit in custody so was released without charge."
The team stopped and checked 25 drivers today.