Christmas drunk driving campaign aims to take drunk drivers off the streets of Doncaster

The Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out checking vehicles on Thorne Road today (December 12) as part of the Christmas drunk driving campaign.

They said: “One of the first cars we stopped, a Chrysler Ypsilon, was being driven by a man who only has a provisional licence.

"Unbelievably, this was the first time he’d ever driven illegally apparently.

The police stopped 25 drivers on Thorne Road today.

"He must think we’ve just fallen off a Christmas Tree.

"His car was seized, and he has been reported to court for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

"The man driving the next car we stopped, a Ford Focus, failed the roadside breath test and was arrested.

"Luckily for him he blew just under the limit in custody so was released without charge."

They said: “Please remember, even if you’ve been to sleep after drinking, there could still be enough alcohol in your system for you to be over the limit.”