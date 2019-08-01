Children set to appear in court over assault allegations at Doncaster school
Three children are set to appear in court over assault allegations at a Doncaster school.
By David Kessen
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 17:34
The allegations are alleged to have happened at a school in the north of Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police officers have this week processed the cases, which date back to incidents reported to have happened in March.
The charges against the three, two aged 15 and one aged 14, are two counts of common assault, two counts of causing nuisance on school premises, and one section five public order offence, a charge which is used to cover causing alarm, harrassment and distress.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The individuals have been reported on summons to court for the incident at the school, which we are not naming for legal reasons