Child exploitation threat raised at Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre
Police in Doncaster have been raising awareness about child exploitation and county lines gangs to shoppers at the Frenchgate Centre.
South Yorkshire Police Doncaster Central officers joined partners from Doncaster Council’s education team and the NHS to talk to the public about the signs to look out for.
County lines is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police boundaries.
It usually involves children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.
A police spokesman said: “We need everybody to be aware of the signs and report any concerns to us, so we can stop this happening across South Yorkshire.”
In recent weeks, police and other agencies have been targeting the Frenchgate and adjoining interchange after rising complaints about teenage gangs causing trouble, taking drugs and indulging in anti-social behaviour and intimidating shoppers.
You can find more information on the signs to look out for HERE