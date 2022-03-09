South Yorkshire Police Doncaster Central officers joined partners from Doncaster Council’s education team and the NHS to talk to the public about the signs to look out for.

County lines is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police boundaries.

It usually involves children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been raising awareness about child exploitation in Doncaster and the signs to look for.

A police spokesman said: “We need everybody to be aware of the signs and report any concerns to us, so we can stop this happening across South Yorkshire.”

In recent weeks, police and other agencies have been targeting the Frenchgate and adjoining interchange after rising complaints about teenage gangs causing trouble, taking drugs and indulging in anti-social behaviour and intimidating shoppers.