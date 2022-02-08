Chicken slaughtered with fork and sheds broken into as yobs target Doncaster allotments
A chicken was stabbed to death with a garden fork, sheds broken into and tools stolen as yobs ran amok at a Doncaster allotment.
Vandals broke into Castle Farm allotments in Conisbrough last night, according to social media.
Describing the chaos, one post said: “Livestock killed, lofts and sheds broken in to, power tools stolen, wind tunnels slashed and malicious damage to people’s property and water pipes cut.
"A chicken they killed was killed with a fork. One cannot imagine how painful that must have been and what possessed people to be so cruel? Sick scumbags.
"Anyone who knows an allotment holder know they put their life and soul into it, this is unacceptable.
"Please be vigilant because it appears break ins are on the increase, not only with alottments but peoples homes too.”
At least 12 sheds were broken into in the attack in Gardens Lane and the incident has been reported to the police.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.