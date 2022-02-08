Chicken slaughtered with fork and sheds broken into as yobs target Doncaster allotments

Vandals broke into Castle Farm allotments in Conisbrough last night, according to social media.

Describing the chaos, one post said: “Livestock killed, lofts and sheds broken in to, power tools stolen, wind tunnels slashed and malicious damage to people’s property and water pipes cut.

"A chicken they killed was killed with a fork. One cannot imagine how painful that must have been and what possessed people to be so cruel? Sick scumbags.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vandals targeted the allotments in Gardens Lane, Conisbrough.

"Anyone who knows an allotment holder know they put their life and soul into it, this is unacceptable.

"Please be vigilant because it appears break ins are on the increase, not only with alottments but peoples homes too.”

At least 12 sheds were broken into in the attack in Gardens Lane and the incident has been reported to the police.