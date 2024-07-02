Charged: Man accused of attacking police officer after being arrested for burglary appears in court

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster man has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a police officer.

Andrew Stuart, aged 40, of Wiltshire Road, Intake, was arrested last Saturday (29 June) and charged with burglary following an alleged break-in at a property in Belle Vue.

He was also charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker after allegedly assaulting a police officer while being arrested.

Stuart appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 30 July.