Charged: Doncaster teen in court accused of burglary and fraud

A Doncaster teenager has appeared in court accused of burglary and fraud.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Nov 2023, 09:05 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 09:05 GMT
Diesel Robb, aged 18, of Bristol Grove, Wheatley, has been charged with burglary and fraud by false representation following an alleged incident in Intake in April 2023.

He has been released on bail to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 12 December 2023.