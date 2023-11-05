Charged: Doncaster teen in court accused of burglary and fraud
A Doncaster teenager has appeared in court accused of burglary and fraud.
Diesel Robb, aged 18, of Bristol Grove, Wheatley, has been charged with burglary and fraud by false representation following an alleged incident in Intake in April 2023.
He has been released on bail to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 12 December 2023.