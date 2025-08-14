Chamber welcomes policing improvements - but says more needs doing to make Doncaster safer

Doncaster Chamber has welcomed improved policing in the city centre – but says more is needed to make it even safer.

The business organisation has called for more intelligence gathering, direct engagement with businesses and sustained partnership action.

Figures from South Yorkshire Police show that in July alone, officers completed over 540 hours of patrols – covering more than 860 miles, much of it on foot – to deter anti-social behaviour and reassure city centre visitors.

Between March and June, almost 1,000 additional patrol hours were delivered, alongside increased use of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) and penalty notices.

Sian Booth, Head of Policy and Partnerships at Doncaster Chamber, said: “Visible policing makes a real difference. It reassures shoppers, boosts trader confidence, and underpins the vibrancy we all want to see.

"We’re encouraged by the commitment from South Yorkshire Police, but the latest feedback from our members makes it clear there’s still more to do.”

While patrols have increased, the Chamber continues to receive reports of rough sleeping, drunk and disorderly behaviour, loitering, and even violent incidents impacting trade and deterring visitors.

Concerns have been raised by local business owners, event organisers, and members of the City Centre Board about safety in certain hotspots, particularly around the railway station and after shops close.

At the Chamber’s recent MPs Q&A event, Goffs’ Tim Kent and Doncaster Racecourse emphasised the importance of a safe, welcoming city centre during major events like Leger Week.

The Chamber is working closely with South Yorkshire Police, the City Centre Board, and Doncaster Council on a long-term improvement plan, which includes:

PSPO Renewal: Scheduled for November 2026, with consultation planned from early 2026 to ensure businesses’ voices are heard.

Community Safety Strategy: Building on a June survey of over 3,000 residents, with potential focus groups to follow.

Improved Intelligence Gathering: Quarterly business sentiment surveys, benchmarking against other towns, and a dedicated incident reporting system.

Increased Engagement: Introducing city centre police and council teams to businesses to encourage direct communication.

Businesses and residents can meet officers at the “Your City Your Say” event on 3 October at Eco Power Stadium, where Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp will join a public panel to discuss policing priorities.

Booth concluded: “From targeted enforcement to proactive community engagement, we need to maintain this momentum. A safer city centre benefits us all – and we will continue to gather insight, press for action, and work in partnership to make it happen.”