Chainsaw and sniffer dog used during drug warrant which results in two arrests for Class A possession.

Officers in Doncaster have executed drugs warrants at two properties in Doncaster resulting in two people being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Acting on intelligence and information submitted by members of the public, officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and Operation Fortify were yesterday (2 July) deployed to Askern to execute two warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

After using a chainsaw to gain entry to a property in Llewelyn Crescent, Fortify officers conducted a thorough search of the house before a drugs dog was deployed to sniff out any harmful substances.

This led to the discovery of suspected Class A drugs within the kitchen sink, with scales, snappy bags and mobile phones also recovered from the address.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and supplying a controlled drug, with a 35-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of Class B or C drugs.

The pair were taken into custody and have since been released under investigation on police bail pending further enquiries.

Doncaster North NPT Sergeant Kelly Ward said: “We gathered a lot of information and intelligence to secure enough evidence to present to the court and obtain legal warrants which were executed on Tuesday morning.

“A lot of planning and resources went into carrying out these warrants and it has resulted in the discovery of suspected illegal drugs, with two people arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

"The supply of illegal drugs funds the activities of organised crime groups who risk bringing terror and harm to our communities and we will not allow that to happen.

"If we suspect illegal activity is taking place in our neighbourhoods, we will act as we are steadfast in our determination to keep local areas and the people who reside there safe."

Another warrant executed the same morning at a property in Mear Close led to officers seizing quantities of cannabis and suspected unprescribed pregabalin and testosterone.

If you are concerned about drug-related crime in your area, please contact police on 101. If a crime is taking place or a person's life is at risk, always call 999.

You can also report information online: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.