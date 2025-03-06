CCTV: Thief runs off empty-handed after being spotted by eagle eyed Tesco Express staff in Doncaster

Police are appealing for information following reports of shoplifting in Doncaster.

It is reported that at 2.38pm on Thursday 27 February, a man stole several items from the Tesco Express store on Barnsley Road.

It is understood a member of staff recovered some items from the man who then fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and police are now releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak as he may be able to help with enquiries.

Do you recognise him?

He is described as white, in his mid-20s, 6ft tall, and of slim build. He has short brown hair and a tattoo on his neck.

If so, you can report information by calling 101 or online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Please quote incident number 524 of 27 February 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk