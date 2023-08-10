News you can trust since 1925
CCTV released after man performed sex act in front of female train passenger travelling from Doncaster

British Transport Police officers investigating an incident of a sexual nature have released a CCTV image in connection.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

On Sunday 9 July, between 7.50am and 8.25am, a passenger on board a train from Doncaster was approached by a distraught young woman who explained that she believed another passenger had been staring and grinning at her while performing a sex act. She had recorded what happened with her phone and showed the passenger who confirmed this.Both the victim and offender boarded the service at Doncaster and left at Scunthorpe.Investigators have now released an image of a man they believe could help with their enquiries and are asking him to contact them.Officers are also appealing for the victim or any witnesses to also get in touch.Investigating PC Fran Hewlett said: “All victims of sexual offences are given full anonymity and will be supported by specially trained police officers."Phone 0800 40 50 40, text 61016 with reference 2300088256, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.