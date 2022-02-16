CCTV released after bank card and clothing theft in Doncaster
Officers in Doncaster have released CCTV of two men they’re keen to identify after a bank card and clothing was taken from a property in St Mary’s Road on January 31.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:30 pm
Two men had walked home with the victim at 11.30pm.
After inviting the pair in for a drink, the 51-year-old noticed that his bank card was missing along with a designer coat and trainers.
Read More
Read More'Doncaster is a safe place,' says top cop as patrols stepped up after latest sho...
The bank card was subsequently used in shops nearby.
Do you recognise the men pictured? Contact 101 quoting 493 of 31 January.