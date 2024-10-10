CCTV: Police seek man after woman is injured during an assault at a Doncaster nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported assault in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that at 3.30am on Saturday 3 August, a 24-year-old woman was assaulted at The Social nightclub on Bradford Row, Doncaster, causing a minor injury to her hand.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as white, aged 35-40, of medium build, and is bald with no facial hair.

CCTV: Police are seeking this man after a woman is injured during an assault at a Doncaster nightclub.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/142040/24 when you get in touch.

Or you can get in touch online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.