CCTV: Police seek man after woman is injured during an assault at a Doncaster nightclub
It is reported that at 3.30am on Saturday 3 August, a 24-year-old woman was assaulted at The Social nightclub on Bradford Row, Doncaster, causing a minor injury to her hand.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with their investigation.
The man is described as white, aged 35-40, of medium build, and is bald with no facial hair.
Do you recognise him?
If you can help, you can pass information by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/142040/24 when you get in touch.
Or you can get in touch online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.