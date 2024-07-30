CCTV: Police hunt for woman who attempted to snatch a boy, 3, from this family in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
On 30 June at 1.15pm it is reported that a woman grabbed a three-year-old boy by his arm and attempted to pull him away from his family.
Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are keen to identify the woman in the image as she may be able to assist with the investigation.
The woman is described as of average to larger build, with dark hair. In the CCTV image she is wearing a red coat and a black baseball cap and is carrying a black rucksack.
She is also reported to have spoken with a foreign accent.
Do you recognise this woman?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the online live chat, online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/118593/24 when you get in touch.