CCTV issued of man who kicked door in and stole phone at Doncaster petrol station
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.45am on Sunday 25 May, it is reported that a man entered the Jet Garage on Station Road by kicking the lock open.
“It is then alleged that he took the shop worker’s mobile phone while he was preventing him from entering the store, before fleeing.
“Officers have conducted a number of enquiries, including CCTV trawls, and we are now releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he hold vital information that could help with their investigation.
“Do you recognise this man?”
If you have any information that could help, you can contact police through the website or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 208 of 26 May 202 when you get in touch. You can report online here: https://orlo.uk/6Qkck