CCTV: Images released of man British Transport Police want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train
Detectives investigating a sexual assault on board a train between Leeds and Doncaster in December have today released these images in connection.
At around 10.45pm on Friday 13 December 2024, a man sat next to a woman on the train and sexually assaulted her. The man then left the train at Doncaster.
Officers would like to speak to the man in the images as they believe he may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 850 of 13 December.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.