Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who detectives would like to speak to in connection to a reported rape in Doncaster city centre.

In the early hours on Sunday 26 November, it is reported that a woman was raped on Princes Street. The victim, who is aged in her 20s, is being supported by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and a man, aged 33, has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail.

Detectives would now like to speak to second man, who can be seen in the CCTV image released today, as he may be able to assist enquiries.

Do you recognise the man? If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 921 of 26 November 2023.