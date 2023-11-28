News you can trust since 1925
CCTV image released in investigation of early morning rape of woman in her 20s

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who detectives would like to speak to in connection to a reported rape in Doncaster city centre.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Nov 2023, 18:09 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 18:09 GMT
In the early hours on Sunday 26 November, it is reported that a woman was raped on Princes Street. The victim, who is aged in her 20s, is being supported by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and a man, aged 33, has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail.

Detectives would now like to speak to second man, who can be seen in the CCTV image released today, as he may be able to assist enquiries.

Police would like to speak to this man.

Do you recognise the man? If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 921 of 26 November 2023.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk