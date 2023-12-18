News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

CCTV image released in connection with sexual assault in Doncaster city centre

Officers in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual offence.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is reported that on Saturday 2 December at 5.55pm on Hall Gate, the victim was approached by a man asking for directions. It is then reported that the man sexually assaulted the victim before walking away.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have conducted CCTV searches around the town centre and have seen the man in the Frenchgate Centre heading towards Doncaster train station a short time after the reported incident.

Do you recognise him?Do you recognise him?
Do you recognise him?

If you recognise him please contact police via online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 666 of 2 December 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org