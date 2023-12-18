CCTV image released in connection with sexual assault in Doncaster city centre

Officers in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual offence.

It is reported that on Saturday 2 December at 5.55pm on Hall Gate, the victim was approached by a man asking for directions. It is then reported that the man sexually assaulted the victim before walking away.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Officers have conducted CCTV searches around the town centre and have seen the man in the Frenchgate Centre heading towards Doncaster train station a short time after the reported incident.

Do you recognise him?

If you recognise him please contact police via online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 666 of 2 December 2023 when you get in touch.