CCTV image released after bike stolen in Edlington

Police in Edlington have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the theft of a bike.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 5:13 pm

It is reported that on September 24 at around 6.50 am, a bright green Voodo Kobop bike was stolen from outside a store in Mill Lane.

Police want to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may hold information that could help with their enquiries.

Police would like to speak to this man

If you can help, please call 101 quoting investigation number 14/146860/21.

