It is reported that on September 24 at around 6.50 am, a bright green Voodo Kobop bike was stolen from outside a store in Mill Lane.

Police want to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may hold information that could help with their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to speak to this man

If you can help, please call 101 quoting investigation number 14/146860/21.