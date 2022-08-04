CCTV image issued after assault which left a man with life-changing injuries in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection after a man was left with life-changing injuries following an assault.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:59 am

At 1.50am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, a 39-year-old man was walking along Hall Gate, when it is reported that he crossed the road and was approached by another man.

It is then reported that the pair had a brief conversation, before the man assaulted the victim, leaving him unconscious.

The suspect then made off on foot. The victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, which are considered life changing.

Officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they believe he will be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.

Officers are also keen to speak to any witnesses to the incident.

If you can help call 101 quoting incident number 76 of 6 July 2022 or access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.

