CCTV appeal launched following early morning city city assault by five men
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is reported that on 2 July at 1.23am a group of unknown men assaulted a 27-year-old man outside the Rock-A-Hula Tiki Bar in Hall Gate, Doncaster.
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries and has since returned home.
Enquiries are ongoing, and officers have released CCTV images of five men they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.
The first man pictured is described as south European, in his mid to late 20s, around 5ft 6ins tall, and of a stocky build.
He has black hair, shaved at the back and sides and short on top, and a stubbly beard.
The second man is also described as south European, and in his mid to late 20s. He is 5ft 7ins tall and of average build.
He has short brown hair and a brown goatee. Additionally, he has a tattoo on his left forearm near his elbow.
The third man is described as south European, in his mid to late 20s, 5ft 7ins tall, and of a skinny build. He has short black hair, and a moustache and goatee.
The fourth man is described as south European, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 8ins tall, and of a stocky build.
He has brown hair cut in a short back and sides, and long full beard.
The fifth man pictured in these CCTV images is described as south European, in his mid to late 20s, 5ft 8ins tall, and of a skinny build.
He has short dark brown hair with a combover on top, and a short moustache and chin stubble. He also wears glasses.
Do you recognise any of these men?
You can report information online www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/101133/24.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.