CCTV appeal following sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl reported in Doncaster

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault reported in Doncaster.

It is reported that on Saturday 14 June at 2.20pm, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while sat on a bench in a carpark in Market Place.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they believe he may have information that could assist with their investigation.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information to police online at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/106220/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org