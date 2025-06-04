CCTV appeal following reported theft of charity box in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST

Police are appealing for help following reports of a theft of a charity box in Doncaster city centre.

On Wednesday 16 April at 1.58pm, it is reported that a man stole a Poppy Appeal charity box containing a quantity of cash from the counter of Marshalls Deli and Rotisserie at Doncaster Market.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are sharing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Do you recognise him?

Do you recognise this man?

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call 101 or get in touch online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Please quote investigation number 14/74087/25.

