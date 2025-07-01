CCTV appeal following reported sexual assault on a girl, 16, on a bus travelling to Doncaster

Police are appealing for information following reports of a sexual assault on a South Yorkshire bus.

It is reported that at 7.30am on 16 May, a man got on the 221 bus at Rotherham Interchange, travelling towards Doncaster Interchange.

During the journey, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

The man is described as Asian, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and with short black hair with sideburns, and a moustache.

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 128 of 16 May 2025. You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk