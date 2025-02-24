CCTV appeal following reported robbery in Mexborough when a man was assaulted and cash till stolen
It is reported that on Wednesday 8 January at 8.30pm a man at the supermarket at Dolcliffe Road was assaulted and a till drawer was stolen containing an amount of cash.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with their investigation.
The man is described as a white man of slim build, in his 20s, with light brown hair and facial hair.
Do you recognise him?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or by calling 101. Please quote 810 of 8 January 2025.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give personal details, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org