CCTV appeal following reported incident when a man flashed a woman waiting for a bus in Doncaster

Police are appealing for information following reports of an indecent exposure in Doncaster.

It is reported that at 2pm on Monday (14 April), a man exposed himself to a woman as she was waiting for a bus on Cleveland Street, before walking away.

Officers have launched an investigation and they are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as he may be able to help with enquiries.

He is described as white, in his mid-20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, with dark brown hair and a beard.

Do you recognise this man?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, online portal www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 474 of 14 April 2025 when you get in touch.