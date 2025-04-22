CCTV appeal following reported incident when a man flashed a woman waiting for a bus in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:19 BST
Police are appealing for information following reports of an indecent exposure in Doncaster.

It is reported that at 2pm on Monday (14 April), a man exposed himself to a woman as she was waiting for a bus on Cleveland Street, before walking away.

Officers have launched an investigation and they are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as he may be able to help with enquiries.

He is described as white, in his mid-20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, with dark brown hair and a beard.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, online portal www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 474 of 14 April 2025 when you get in touch.

