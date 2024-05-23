CCTV appeal following £3,000 tool theft from a vehicle in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd May 2024, 04:51 BST
Officers in Doncaster have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

It is reported that on 20 May at 1.17pm, two men stole £3,000 worth of tools from a vehicle at an address in Thorpe in Balne. It is believed that one of the men jumped over a fence at the property and threw toolboxes to the second man on the other side of the fence.

A third man driving a black Ford C-Max was also reportedly involved.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

CCTV images of the three men.

Do you recognise them?

If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by visiting the website https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ Please quote incident number 461 of 20 May 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org