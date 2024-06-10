Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for information following a reported homophobic attack.

On Monday 29 April, officers received reports of an attack which took place at The Queen Craft House at around 12.45am on Sunday 28 April.

It is reported a man made homophobic remarks towards a 26-year-old person at the establishment, and a second man physically assaulted them, causing minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers have now released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Police would like to speak to these two men.

One man is described as white, mid 50s and of medium build, around 6ft 3ins tall, with short grey hair.

The second man in the image is described as white and tanned, in his mid to late 40s, and of broad build. He is 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair.

If you can help identify them visit www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101 quoting incident number 183 of 29 April 2024.