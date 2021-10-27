CCTV appeal after woman is sexually assaulted on the train travelling to Doncaster
A woman was sexually assaulted on the train between Sheffield and Doncaster.
She was travelling from Sheffield to Doncaster on Wednesday, September 29 when she was sexually assaulted by a male passenger between 10.07pm and 10.46pm.
British Transport Police said the man had boarded the train at Sheffield and alighted at Doncaster.
The force has issued a CCTV appeal in attempt to track down her attacker.
Officers want to speak to the man pictured in these CCTV images, as they believe he may have information which could help with their investigation.
They are also appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information, is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 667 of September 29.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.