CCTV appeal after taxi driver reportedly racially abused and assaulted in Doncaster

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an alleged incident of racial abuse and assault.

On Monday, 6 May, at 3.15am it is reported a group of people were collected by a taxi driver in Leeds and travelled to Balby in Doncaster.

Once in Balby, it is reported that there was a dispute over the taxi fare. A passenger in the taxi allegedly racially abused the driver, before reportedly assaulting him and kicking his car.

Since the incident officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to.

The man is described as white of slim build with brown hair. He is approximately 5ft 8in and is thought to be between 18 and 25 years old.

Do you recognise this man?

Report information online www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/84550/24.