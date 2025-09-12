CCTV appeal after man 77, was assaulted by two men in his Doncaster home and £600 cash was stolen
It is reported that individuals entered a property and assaulted a 77-year-old man, and stole around £600 before leaving the address.
The victim received minor injuries as a result of the alleged assault.
Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing. Police have now released images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with this incident as they may be able to aid the investigation.
The individuals are described as 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall.
A spokesman said: “We understand that the images are not of high quality, but hope that they will serve to jog someone’s memory if they were in the area at the time.”
If you recognise these men, or have any information that could help with the investigation, please get in touch online at http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../contac.../contact-us or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 21 of 10 September 2025.