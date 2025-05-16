CCTV appeal after horrifying knifepoint robbery of Doncaster bus driver

Police are appealing for information following reports of a robbery in Doncaster.

It is reported that on 11 November 2024, a man robbed a bus driver at knifepoint while the vehicle was stationary on Cardigan Road.

The man allegedly made off with a small quantity of cash and fled on foot in the direction of Shaftesbury House. No injuries were reported.

Since the alleged incident, officers have been carrying out numerous enquiries as part of their investigation, including analysis of CCTV.

Do you recognise this man?

They are now sharing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via ther new online live chat, the online portal at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101. Please quote the incident number 1053 of 22 November 2024 when you get in touch.