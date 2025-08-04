Cat has to have leg amputated after being shot in Doncaster attack

A family’s beloved pet cat has had to have its leg amputated after cruel thugs shot at it in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven-year-old White suffered horrific injuries after being blasted with a metal pellet near to her owner’s home in Gattison Lane, Rossington.

Owner Jemma Townend rushed her beloved and bloodied pet to the vets – and is now facing a £2,000 bill following the life-saving surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has set up a GoFundMe page HERE – and is using the incident to raise awareness among other pet owners.

Beloved family pet White had to have her leg amputated after being blasted with a metal pellet in Doncaster.

She said: “As a healthy and active seven-year-old, White has always been a source of joy in our lives.

"She is friendly, curious, and enjoys exploring our neighbourhood, often greeting new people with enthusiasm.

“However, last week, my daughter woke up in a panic, saying that White was bleeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alarmed, I rushed to find her and discovered that her left leg was injured, with noticeable bleeding around her front leg and shoulder.

"We cleaned the wound, hoping to identify the cause, but could only find a small hole.

"Unfortunately, it was midnight, and the veterinary clinics were closed.

“The following day, we took White to the vet in Scunthorpe, where she underwent a thorough examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To our horror, we learned that she might have a broken leg and needed to stay for further evaluation.

"Later that day, I received a call that left us in shock - White had been shot with a small metal pellet.

“The vet presented us with two options - to put her down or to amputate her leg.

"Faced with this heartbreaking decision, we chose to amputate, unwilling to give up on our beloved companion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That night, White underwent surgery, and the cost of this procedure amounted to £2,000. We have initiated a Go Fund Me Page campaign to help cover the expenses and reaching out to everyone we know for help.

“We are immensely relieved that she is safe and on the mend.

“This experience has not only been a wake-up call about the dangers that pets can face but has also highlighted the importance of community support in times of crisis.

"I hope that by sharing our story, we can raise awareness about the need for greater protection for our pets and encourage others to be vigilant in their neighbourhood.”

.