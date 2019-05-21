Ram raiders escaped with a cash machine after targeting a Doncaster supermarket.

They struck at Tesco Express in Hatfield, Doncaster, at around 12.40am yesterday.

Ram raiders are on the run after stealing a cash machine in Doncaster

CRIME: Sheffield boy, 16, shot metres away from spot where another city teenager was killed in gun attack

Detectives investigating the incident said a 4x4 vehicle was used to force entry to the Station Road store.

BURNGREAVE SHOOTING: Everything known so far after gunman opens fire at boy, 16

After the cash machine was removed from the shop, the ram raiders fled in the direction of Kirton Lane.

READ MORE: Teenage boy discharged from hospital after shooting in Sheffield street

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24 of May 20.