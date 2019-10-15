Cash found stashed in vacuum cleaner during drugs raid in Doncaster

A drugs raid in South Yorkshire has given the term ‘dirty money’ a whole new meaning, after officers found cash stashed in a vacuum cleaner.

Police raided a property on Schofield Street, in Mexborough, Doncaster, this morning, Tuesday, October 15, following reports from local residents of ‘drugs activity’ at the premises.

Officers found a small quantity of cannabis and notes stuffed inside the vacuum cleaner.

Cash found by police hidden in a vacuum cleaner at a property in Mexborough

South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that enquiries to locate the occupants were ongoing.

Officers smashed in the door when they carried out a drugs raid at a property in Mexborough