Cash found stashed in vacuum cleaner during drugs raid in Doncaster
A drugs raid in South Yorkshire has given the term ‘dirty money’ a whole new meaning, after officers found cash stashed in a vacuum cleaner.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 21:06 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 21:09 pm
Police raided a property on Schofield Street, in Mexborough, Doncaster, this morning, Tuesday, October 15, following reports from local residents of ‘drugs activity’ at the premises.
Officers found a small quantity of cannabis and notes stuffed inside the vacuum cleaner.
South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that enquiries to locate the occupants were ongoing.